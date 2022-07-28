Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers secured the second semifinal ticket of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the expense of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

The Cool Smashers cruised to a four-set victory over the Crossovers, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre for their fourth win of the season.

Creamline has tied the Cignal HD Spikers for the top spot with identical 4-1 records, while Chery Tiggo exited the tournament with a 1-5 slate.

Jema Galanza top-scored with 23 markers while Tots Carlos added 20 of her own.

After getting the first two sets, Creamline faced a tougher Crossover team in the next frames as Chery Tiggo went toe to toe in the fourth.

But Valdez scored a string of points to put her team ahead, 13-10. Carlos sent Creamline first in the second technical timeout with a 16-13 lead.

Chery Tiggo tried to come back as they built a wall against Galanza midway of the set to cut the deficit to one, 17-18.

Valdez made sure not to drop the set as she unleashed a powerful hit for a 23-19 advantage. Mylene Paat refused to give up as she put the Crossovers closer to their opponent, 22-23.

An error of the Phenom forced the set into an extension. An ace from Jia de Guzman capped the match, 28-26.

Galanza towed her team in the third set, leading the early charge of the Cool Smashers, 10-7. But Alina Bicar scored two aces to steal the lead, 13-11.

An attack error from Carlos gave the Chery Tiggo a 21-17 separation. Paat forced the extension with a through-the-block hit, 25-21.

