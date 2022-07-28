The PBA will limit its season to just 2 conference next year to support Gilas Pilipinas as the national team prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This will allow to free up potential Gilas players to join the national team in preparation of the tournament that will be co-hosted by the Philippines from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

"All-out ang support natin para sa Gilas," league commissioner Willie Marcial said in the PBA website after the league's board meeting on Thursday.

Marcial said Season 48 will open in September next year, after the global meet which will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

"Okay na sa board na two conferences lang tayo next season. Tinitignan namin by September next year ang start after the World Cup, most likely All-Filipino then may isang import conference."

Gilas coach Chot Reyes wants to put up a formidable lineup for the FIBA World Cup and the league remains a major source of talent for the pool.

"Magbibigay tayo ng one conference para sa Gilas at suportado ito ng lahat ng team owners kaya naman nagpapasalamat ako sa team owners sa tuloy-tuloy na suporta nila," said Marcial.

The PBA chief also assured they will be lending PBA players to Gilas for the next window of the World Cup Asian qualifiers this August.

"Okay din ang board na kumuha si coach Chot sa 10 teams na wala sa finals for this coming window," he said.

Gilas will go up against Lebanon on August 25 and Saudi Arabia on August 29.