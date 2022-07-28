PBA D-League: CEU stuns Letran to keep playoffs bid alive

Centro Escolar University pulled off a huge upset against Wangs Basketball @26-Letran in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup on Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

CEU dished out an 81-75 beating to keep its playoffs hopes alive.

Franz Diaz led the way with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, while helping CEU establish a 3-3 record.

"Malaking bagay talaga itong panalo. In-expect namin talaga tambakan kami pero we adjusted at 'yung players ayaw patalo," said coach Chico Manabat in the PBA website.

Jerome Santos added 14 points, 4 assists, and 3 boards, even as Nigerian import Victor Balogun churned out 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

Brent Paraiso paced Wangs-Letran with 20 points, including 5 treys. But this failed to stop the Knights from falling to 3-2.

The scores:

CEU 81 -- Diaz 22, Santos 14, Balogun 13, Santiago 9, Ferrer 8, Ancheta 8, Cabotaje 3, Tolentino 2, Bernabe 2, Borromeo 0, Enrile 0, Malicana 0.

Wangs-Letran 75 -- Paraiso 20, Reyson 14, Yu 11, Caralipio 9, Sangalang 7, Bataller 7, Tolentino 3, Javillonar 2, Ariar 2, Go 0, Guarino 0.