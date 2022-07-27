MANILA – Hidilyn Diaz fulfilled two dreams on July 26 – an Olympic gold in 2021 and an elaborate wedding in 2022.

The first ever Filipino Olympic champion could not hold back her tears on her way to the church at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City.

“Nasa dreambook ko lang ito. Tas ngayon nandito na,” Diaz, wearing a Francis Libiran wedding gown, said while sitting in a luxury vehicle.

On Tuesday, Diaz tied the knot with coach Julius Naranjo after five years being together and exactly a year after winning the once-elusive Olympic gold medal for the Philippines.

In the same-day video edit by Mayad Studios, Naranjo said he was amazed at how willing Diaz was to sacrifice everything to make the country proud.

“She has the willingness and the need to sacrifice everything for what she wants to do, especially with what she's trying to do for the country,” he said in the video.

“Hids, it's been a long road getting here but here we are. After five years together, we've overcome so much together to lead us to this moment. Today is the start of a new chapter of a story we've been writing together,” Naranjo told Diaz.

Meanwhile, Diaz was grateful to her husband for helping her reach the top podium of the Tokyo Olympics.

“We've been through a lot but we stood up for each other and fought for the dream we had – the Tokyo 2020. We bring the gold medal in the Olympics for the Philippines,” she said.

“My love, Julius, I'll really do my best to become a good woman, wife, girlfriend to you, lovable, gentle, loving and being a really supportive wife to you because I love you.”

Here is a glimpse of Diaz and Naranjo’s wedding in Baguio:

Watch more News on iWantTFC