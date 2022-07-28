Lydia de Vega's daughter Stephanie Koenigswarter with Chooks-to-Go endorsers former Olympian Mansueto Velasco and Olympicc bronze medalist Eumir Marcial. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Facebook page

Chooks-to-Go has donated P250,000 to help with the medical expenses of two-time Olympian and former sprint queen Lydia De Vega-Mercado on Wednesday.

De Vega-Mercado, 57, is currently in critical condition after undergoing surgery earlier this month.

After learning of her situation, Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas released P250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family to help with her expenses.

"Madame Lydia is a living legend in Philippine sports, a true queen," said Mascariñas. "During her heyday, she was someone we looked up to as she broke barriers for the Filipina athlete.

"Imagine, she won numerous Asian championships and dominated the Southeast Asian region for years. And she did it with class and flair that have yet to be matched up to this day," he added.

Receiving the check was Lydia's daughter Stephanie and son-in-law David Koenigswarter.

"Sobrang heartwarming because hindi naman kaila sa atin na my mom left for Singapore to work there. Ngayon kasama na natin siya. We are very happy at we are very thankful sa lahat nang sumusuporta sa kanya at tumutulong para maka-recover siya," said Stephanie, a former volleyball player.

"Hindi maganda ‘to ngayon na nangyayari sa buhay niya. Sinasabi nga namin na ito ‘yong pinakamalaking karera sa buhay niya. And we are happy na si Chooks-to-Go, kasama namin na tumutulong at nagdarasal para maka-recover ‘yong Mom ko dahil lahat gusto na mas matagal natin siyang makasama at hindi tayo nag-gi-give up for her, so lahat ng tulong binibigay natin para maka-recover siya."