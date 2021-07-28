WATCH: Olympian skateboarder Didal gives Pinoy fans 'seal of approval'

WATCH: Tokyo Olympian Margielyn Didal shows her trending “seal of approval” after her message to fans. pic.twitter.com/UwWZrcHlKA — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) July 28, 2021

Filipino Olympian skateboarder Margielyn Didal arrived in Manila Wednesday night following her stint in Tokyo, where she became a fan favorite because of her entertaining demeanor despite her loss.

Didal, who was on the same Philippine Airlines flight that brought home Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, arrived in a wheelchair as she suffered an awkward fall during competition at the Ariake Skate Park in Tokyo.

But this didn't dampen her cheerful spirit and was game for a short statement upon arrival at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"Thank you for the love and support and maraming maraming salamat sa lahat," she said.

Despite finishing seventh at the Olympic female street skate competition, Didal became an entertaining cheerleader at the Ariake Skate Park, delighting skateboarding fans from different nations.

Didal will undergo a seven-day quarantine as prescribed by Olympic COVID protocols before heading to her hometown of Cebu City.