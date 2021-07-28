VisMin Cup loses another team as MisOr pulls out due to injuries

MisOr Brew Authoritea was forced to pull out of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg, Tuesday, citing the numerous injuries the team had incurred throughout the tournament.

MisOr bared its sudden decision in a letter dated July 25 addressed to the league's top brass, just two days before the playoffs.

"We humbly request to be pulled out from the tournament and won't play the remaining games," read the letter signed by team owner Mogs Gonzales, head coach Vis Valencia, team captain JR Cawaling, and PT Eleazar Severino.

"Most of our players were hit by injuries and some are not feeling well, which caused us the significant outcome of the games."

Earlier, the Iligan Archangels backed out of the 2021 Chooks-to- Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup due to an "internal problem."

"Team Iligan already backed out from the Mindanao leg. There was an internal problem and they decided to pull out," read the minutes of the meeting noted by league COO Rocky Chan.

In its game against Petra Cement-Roxas last Saturday, only seven players were able to suit up for the injury-plagued MisOr, resulting in an 87-113 defeat.

In the game prior to that, Brew Authoritea was left with just nine players against Basilan, again, due to injuries. They succumbed in that game by a mile, 106-140.

With the development, the Brew Authoritea's game against Zamboanga del Sur scheduled last Tuesday was given to ALZA Alayon via default. In this game, only six players would have been available if they played it.

Despite the exit, MisOr promised to be return next season of the Chooks-to-Go-backed regional pro league.

"Rest assured that we will be back stronger and be a better team next season."

FROM THE ARCHIVES