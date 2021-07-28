PVL: Sta. Lucia avoids collapse, outlasts Chery Tiggo in five sets

Sta. Lucia improved to 3-3 in the 2021 PVL Open Conference after outlasting Chery Tiggo. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Sta. Lucia squandered a two-set lead but regained its bearings in time to outlast Chery Tiggo in a five-set war, Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Lady Realtors' net defense held up in the fifth set as they seized a 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10 victory over the Crossovers, for their second win in a row in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Sta. Lucia improved to 3-3 in the competition, while Chery Tiggo dropped to 3-2.

