Home  >  Sports

PVL: Sta. Lucia avoids collapse, outlasts Chery Tiggo in five sets

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 06:00 PM

PVL: Sta. Lucia avoids collapse, outlasts Chery Tiggo in five sets 1
Sta. Lucia improved to 3-3 in the 2021 PVL Open Conference after outlasting Chery Tiggo. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Sta. Lucia squandered a two-set lead but regained its bearings in time to outlast Chery Tiggo in a five-set war, Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Lady Realtors' net defense held up in the fifth set as they seized a 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10 victory over the Crossovers, for their second win in a row in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Sta. Lucia improved to 3-3 in the competition, while Chery Tiggo dropped to 3-2.
 

Read More:  volleyball   Premier Volleyball League   PVL   2021 PVL Open Conference   Sta. Lucia   Cherry Tiggo  