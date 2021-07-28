Home  >  Sports

PVL: Creamline limits Balipure to 3 pts in 2nd set in dominant win

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 08:47 PM

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

The undefeated Creamline Cool Smashers proved to be too much for the Balipure as they limited the Water Defenders to a league record-low, 25-3, in the second set en route to a dominating three-set victory in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Creamline did not allow Balipure to score any attack in the second frame while unleashing 17 from their side to easily book their fifth straight win in as many outings, 25-12, 25-3, 25-15 at PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, on Wednesday. 

