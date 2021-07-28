PBA: Meralco rebounds with squeaker over Phoenix

Chris Newsome scored 23 points on Wednesday night to steer Meralco to a 91-90 victory over Phoenix in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Newsome sank three 3-pointers to go with his seven assists and six steals as the Bolts rebounded from a 72-85 loss to Rain or Shine over the weekend.

"We showed that defense and intensity the whole game. That's what got us through today, we got a lot of fast-break points, turnover points because of defense," said Newsome following their third victory in four starts.

Allein Maliksi finished with 24 points for the Bolts.

Meralco coach Norman Black also cited that they did well in the rebounding department and this helped the Bolts handle the Super LPG.

"We really did a great job rebounding the basketball. If we can control the ball, we can control the game," said Black.

Matthew Wright scored 29 points for Phoenix which fell to 1-3.

(More details to follow.)

