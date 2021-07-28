PBA: Alaska holds Rain or Shine to record low in PH Cup win

The Alaska Aces limited the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters to their lowest scoring output in franchise history. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Alaska Aces snapped its brief skid in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup in historic fashion, routing Rain or Shine, 74-48, on Wednesday afternoon at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Aces limited Rain or Shine to a paltry 20% shooting in the game, with no Elasto Painter reaching double-digits in scoring. The 48 points is the lowest scoring output in Rain or Shine's history as a franchise; it is also the second lowest output by a team in PBA history.

Only Shell has scored fewer points in a 79-47 setback to Mobiline back in May 3, 2000 at the Philsports Arena.

The Aces ended a two-game slide to climb back to .500 with their 2-2 win-loss record. Meanwhile, it was Rain or Shine's first loss after a 3-0 start to the conference.

"We took it to the chin these last two losses. We went back to practice with a different outlook for the game coming up," said Alaska forward Abu Tratter, who had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

"I think what allowed us to be successful tonight was really how we approached losing the last game. Mentally, it's a challenge when you lose two in a row. With the quick schedule like we have, you can't be too high, you can't be too low. I wanna commend the guys for not being too low, even after losing two games," said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso.

The game got away from Rain or Shine in the second quarter, when they scored just 11 points, making only four of 14 field goals. From a 19-12 advantage after the opening period, Alaska took control, leading 41-23 at the half.

Things did not go any better for ROS in the second half, where they scored only 25 points. Alaska led by as much as 29 points, after Jaycee Marcelino completed a three-point play for a 74-45 score with 47 seconds to go.

Only a three-pointer by Adrian Wong with 18 seconds left allowed Rain or Shine to avoid entering the record books with the lowest scoring output of any team in PBA history.

Rodney Brondial led Alaska with 13 points, while Maverick Ahanmisi added 10 points.

Wong led the Elasto Painters with nine points.

