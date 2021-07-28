Olympics: Remedy Rule bows out of contention in 200m butterfly

Filipina swimmer Remedy Rule concluded her Olympic campaign in the semifinals of the women's 200-meter butterfly, after failing to advance to the finals.

Rule placed eighth and last in her semifinal heat and 15th overall among 16 swimmers, with a time of two minutes and 16.38 seconds.

She was 11.49 seconds behind the winner, China's Zhang Yufei (2:04.89).

Only the top eight will advance to the finals.

This was the first Olympics for the 24-year-old Rule, who also competed in the women's 100-meter butterfly.

