WATCH: Manny Pacquiao congratulates Hidilyn Diaz for historic Olympic win

Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao shares his support for Filipino athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.



Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz recently made history by bagging the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal.



Here's Pacquiao's message for Diaz:

There are several more Philippine Olympians eyeing gold medals including four boxers who have remained undefeated so far.

The Pacman is keeping a close watch on middleweight boxer Eumir Marcial whom he promotes when Marcial fights professionally. Marcial is scheduled to fight on Wednesday night.



Pacquiao is currently training in the U.S. for his August 21 showdown with Errol Spence.