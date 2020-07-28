WATCH: Without LeBron, AD, Lakers beat Wizards in scrimmage

The Los Angeles Lakers sat their All-Star tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but still pulled off a 123-116 triumph over the Washington Wizards in a scrimmage at Orlando on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

JR Smith led the way for the Lakers with 20 points, while Dion Waiters added 18 points. Alex Caruso had 17 points and 6 assists.

Rookie Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 19 points.

Also resting for the Lakers were Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard. This was the final scrimmage for both the Lakers and the Wizards before the official restart of the NBA season on July 30.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).