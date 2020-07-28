Over 300 para-athletes take part in PSC webinars

Team Philippines during the closing ceremonies of the 9th ASEAN Para games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Alfred Frias, PCOO

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) recently hosted a week-long webinar for national para-athletes and coaches, in celebration of the National Council on Disability Affairs' 42nd National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week.

The PSC sports rehabilitation unit partnered with the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) to conduct a series of online seminars to the differently-abled.

"Our goal is to raise social media awareness about para-sports, para-athletes and persons with disabilities, and recognize their achievements for the country," said PSC sports rehabilitation OIC Rico Barin.

Over 300 para-athletes from athletics, sitting volleyball, football, swimming, chess, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, dancesport, triathlon, bowling, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, goalball and boccia, took part in the week-long program from July 17 to 23.

Both PPC president Mike Barreto and secretary-general Walter Torres thanked PSC chairman William Ramirez and the sports rehabilitation unit for this initiative.

"We thank chairman Ramirez for making sure that our para-athletes are educated on sports psychology programs like this to reinforce their training and skills," said Barredo.

"This tribute given to our para-athletes during the NDPR week is a boost in their morale self-esteem, especially at times like this when the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of sporting events," said Torres.

Among the topics tackled were body and postural mechanics, and proper mobilization and transfer strategies for para-athletes. An online zumba session was also conducted. Among the speakers were physical therapists from the PSC, including Arryl Puchero, Maya Angelou Mel, Jaja Antonio, Riggs Poblete, Christine Magtibay, and Fatima Pereyra.

According to Barin, the sports rehabilitation unit is "looking to conduct more sports specific webinars that may be able to help para-athletes and coaches."

