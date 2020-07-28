MILO launches 'Homecourt' to encourage kids to stay active

MANILA, Philippines -- MILO is adjusting to the new normal by bringing sports straight to everyone's living room.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, MILO decided to transfer its sports programs into digital platforms to ensure children can still get into sports while at home.

MILO has since launched its "Homecourt" project, with the purpose of nourishing a child's journey to success.

"Dahil sa sitwasyon ngayon, 'yung mga kabataan ay talagang kailangan mag-stay at home," said Lester P. Castillo, the assistant vice-president of Nestle Philippines-MILO during the PSA Forum on Tuesday.

"Pero hindi ibig sabihin na porke't naka-stay at home ka ay hindi ka na pwedeng maging active," he added. "During the time, moms and dads are seeking for imaginative ways to keep their kids active and moving."

"Sports is the perfect outlet to promote not just a healthy lifestyle, but also instill valuable life lessons so that their kids grow into well-rounded individuals."

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim, another guest on Tuesday's Forum, lauded MILO for the project.

"It's daring, kasi it's never been done before," said Lim. "You wouldn't automatically think that sports like karate can be taught online, pero nagawan namin siya ng paraan."

Karate is one of nine sports being offered by the program, along with arnis, badminton, basketball, football, gymnastics, volleyball, taekwondo, and tennis.

"I'm proud na maraming sports ngayon ang nagta-try ng online training," said Lim.

All online courses are developed and facilitated by MILO's expert coaches and mentors from its trusted partners, such as the Philippine Taekwondo Association and the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo.

Beginning with karate and taekwondo, the live online classes will debut in August, and parents are advised to enroll their children early as slots are limited.

To make routine sessions more engaging, MILO will also offer a live training session through the MILO Team Play Live. The program is a live exclusive physical activity class where kids can interact with a renowned fitness mentor coach Jim Saret and their favorite MILO ambassadors Lim and Alyssa Valdez on the MILO Facebook page.

