LOOK: Philadelphia Eagles honor Kobe Bryant with mural

The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles honored the late, great Kobe Bryant with a mural at their practice facility.

ESPN's Tim McManus posted photos of the mural, originally shared by wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. One of the photos featured Bryant in an Eagles uniform.

A mural of Kobe Bryant has been added to the NovaCare Complex wall along with "Kobe's 10 Rules" (via Alshon Jeffery instagram). pic.twitter.com/RmvB0SezmC — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 27, 2020

The mural also showcased Bryant's "10 Rules," which included: "Work on your weakness;" "Execute what you practiced;" and "Learn from greatness."

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, perished in a helicopter crash last January.

The Los Angeles Laker icon was born in Philadelphia before moving to Italy. He returned to his hometown and played high school basketball at Lower Merion before being drafted to the NBA.

He was a big fan of his hometown Eagles, and the mural was just one of the ways that the team honored his legacy. The team's cornerback, Darius Slay, has previously announced that he will wear No. 24 this season as a tribute to the NBA legend.

