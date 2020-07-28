Karate federation welcomes order to resume practices, waits for PSC green light

Filipina karateka Jamie Lim is among the athletes waiting for the go-signal of the PSC for them to resume sparring. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Karate Pilipinas is waiting for the go-signal from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for their athletes to return to training, after the signing of the joint administrative order (JAO) on Monday that would serve as the guidelines on the conduct of sports activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JAO was signed by PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez, Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra, and Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

It covers non-professional sports under the jurisdiction of the PSC, professional sports under GAB, and other parties involved in the conduct of sports such as venue management, local government units, schools, and workplaces.

"As far as I know, we are already included there. As I know, we're included," Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

"Pero, of course, we still have to wait for the go-signal of the PSC, because I think they have to clean pa the area of the ULTRA. I think doon ata kami papa-training," he added.

ULTRA, along with other PSC facilities such as the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, were transformed into quarantine centers by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lim also made it clear that only the Olympic hopefuls will be allowed to train, and not the entire national team.

"For us, that's good enough. That's a start. It's better than nothing," he said.

At the moment, members of the national karate team are working out individually, but they have shifted to online training. National team coaches have provided the karatekas with workouts to follow, including strength and conditioning programs.

They also attend virtual seminars, with coaches from all over the world serving as guest speakers.

"The team is doing good," said Lim. "Meron silang program na binibigay. Of course, ang nawawala lang ngayon is the distancing, the reaction, kasi nga walang partner. But given that, 'yung JAO na na-release kahapon, I think ano 'yun, positive news for everybody."

Once given the green light by the PSC, however, they will begin the sparring sessions that the karatekas have sorely missed ever since quarantine protocols were put in place.

"Sila Jamie (Lim, 2019 SEA Games gold medalist), they're really hungry for sparring already. Kasi, of course, 'pag may partners, mate-train 'yung distancing, 'yung reaction training, speed," said Lim.

"'Yun ang importante ngayon. Kailangan talaga nila ng sparring training."

According to Lim, they submitted their own protocols to the Inter-Agency Task Force even before the JAO was signed. Presently, the PSC is conducting online consultations with different national sports associations -- including the karate federation -- to help them craft a guideline for the return of national team training.

