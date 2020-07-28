Basketball: Tuffin, Taranaki in win-or-go home tilt in New Zealand league

FEU's Kenneth Tuffin in action for Taranaki in New Zealand's National Basketball League. Handout

It's win or go home time for Ken Tuffin and Taranaki in the New Zealand National Basketball League.

The Mountain Airs face the Franklin Bulls in a knockout match at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, for the right to advance to the semifinals of the seven-team league.

Taranaki made it as the fourth seed after compiling an 8-6 win-loss record, while the Bulls are the fifth seed with their 7-7 slate.

But momentum is not on the side of Tuffin and Taranaki, as they have lost three of their last four games -- including a 92-65 rout at the hands of Franklin to cap their elimination round campaign on July 23.

Tuffin's numbers have also dipped after a promising start to his NBL career. The Far Eastern University captain averaged 10.78 points on 51.47% shooting along with 5.67 rebounds in his first nine games, but he put up just 6.5 points and 4.0 boards in their last four assignments, while shooting just 32.14% from the field.

"I think the teams are starting to pay a lot of attention to me. I was a part of the other team's scouting report, trying to deny me and take me out of the game," said Tuffin.

"I came into this competition quite unknown so it was more of the fact that when I started to play more, they were able to figure out who I was and what I was capable of. I think it's just a credit to that," he explained.

"You know, games are always going to be like that, you have your good games and your bad games. Just looking forward to another opportunity tomorrow to bounce back and hopefully we can get it done."

