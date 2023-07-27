Thirdy Ravena gearing up for FIBA World Cup

Thirdy Ravena with his brother Kiefer. FIBA.basketball/File photo

Thirdy Ravena is one of the six Gilas players who has B. League experience, but is the only amateur player in the entire Gilas pool right now who played for a World Cup qualifying game.

Ravena was part of the Gilas squad that played in the qualifiers as he was called by Yeng Guiao to play against Kazakhstan in 2019.

The wealth of international experience bodes well for the team as he is aware of how different the World Cup will be as he guns for a spot on the team compared to his previous exploits playing in qualifiers.

“Well I guess the biggest difference is 'yung competition qualifiers we’re playing against Asian teams which are relatively weaker than Western teams tulad nung America sa Europe or Africa or South America even so I would consider that a bigger challenge for us, mas mahirap 'yung preparation for us. 'Yung mga mistakes naming pinakamaliit na mistake namin maca-capitalize ng mga magagaling na team 'yan and paparusahan kami sa lahat ng mistake na magagawa namin. So 'yung practice namin kung baga we need to practice as near perfect as possible so 'yun 'yung difference para sa akin," he said.

Both listed at 6-foot-2, gifted with bounce and athleticism with fellow college champion Rhenz Abando, the precarious slot is a battle between the 2. But Ravena doesn’t see Rhenz as competition.

“Well I don’t consider Rhenz kung baga competition, I consider everyone my competition 'cause everyone is fighting for a slot there’s no guaranteed slot for anyone in this team and that’s what they first told us,” said Ravena.

Aside from Jordan Clarkson who is the team’s naturalized player, everyone is jockeying for position to make it to the final roster.

“Noong nag sign up kami for Gilas noong tinawagan nila kami una nilang sinabi hindi kami maga-guarantee ng slot pero ang mapa-promise lang nila sa amin is mabibigyan namin, ipagtetrain kami the best way that they can and we’re gonna learn a lot from this camp and totoo naman 'yun nangyayari yun dami naming natututunan but still it’s very good environment it’s healthy competition kung baga we play as a team but knowing the fact na lahat kami nakikipaglaban pa rin para sa slot,” said Ravena.

With Scottie Thompson nursing an injured right hand, the point guard position is pretty thin at the moment in practice, having only his older brother Kiefer manning the slot. But for Thirdy he’ll be ready to play the point when called upon having played it with his team San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan.

“Play point guard in my team in Japan so for me it's not much of an adjustment and with the system that we play it’s positionless basketball so it’s not really a hard adjustment for me to make it’s more on the style of the system that we have to learn kasi lahat kami nanggaling sa iba’t ibang sistema iba yung sistema ng team ko sa Japan but all of us the challenge for all of us to buy into one system which is the Gilas system of Coach Chot and Coach Tim yun yung challenge para sa amin for being a point guard I don’t think that should be a challenge,” said the three-time UAAP Finals MVP.

The World Cup will be full of NBA players and the group stage itself, there’s a huge possibility that Gilas will go up against Angola’s Bruno Fernando, Dominican Republic’s Karl Anthony Towns and Al Horford should they all make the final roster.

However, one former NBA player who Ravena can match up is Nico Mannion and he said he ain’t afraid of anyone.

“Me, pagdating sa court wala akong kinakatakutan kung sino man i-match up sa akin whether it’s Nico Mannion or whoever we play bibigay ko lahat kasi that’s the bigger goal is to try to make an impact on the court and with the many amount of scorers we have on the team I think on the defensive side tulad nga ng sinabi mo gonna be a good niche for me as a player to get more minutes hopefully and even to crack a lineup. So 'yun 'pag mabigyan ako ng chance mabantayan yung mga magagaling na player cause of course it’s the best of the best in every country excited akong maka match up lahat,” he said.

In the past, he made it public that he wanted to test himself against Chinese star Guo Ailun, so when asked who he wants to match up with given the chance Gilas makes it out of the group stage his answer was the 2019 NBA Rookie of the year.

“Hopefully makalaban ko si Luka Doncic. 'Yun talaga yung pangarap ko sobrang idol ko siya simula ng pagpasok pa lang niya sa Real and noong nag MVP stint siya doon I’ve always been a big fan and he’s my idol right now so sana maka match up ko siya,” said Ravena.

Gilas is set to face Lebanon, Iran and Senegal in China for a pocket tournament next week as it gears up its training with Jordan Clarkson flying in to reinforce the team.