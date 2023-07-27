Run ends as RP Blu Girls bow to Italy in rematch

The Philippine women's softball team. Photo courtesy of ASAPHIL.

The RP Blu Girls failed to duplicate their previous success after absorbing a 6-5 loss to Italy in the 17th Women's Softball World Cup at Campo Comunale da Softball on Thursday and missing the chance to play for a finals slot next year.

Prior the match, the Pinays were able to upset Italy, 6-5, following a 5-3 stunner against New Zealand to advance to the playoffs.

Despite a strong start by the Blu Girls, Italy was able to seize the lead in the second inning by converting three runs-batted-in (RBI) by Guilia Koutsoyanopulos' centerfield hit, 3-1.

Elsie Dela Torre was able to force a 3-all deadlock on runs by Skyllar Ellazar and Francesca Altomonte, but Italy responded with two RBIs to advance again, 5-3.

The scores were already tied 5-all in the fourth inning when Italy surged again by sending Alessandra Rotondo home.

The Blu Girls launched a final attempt to retake the lead but Cristy Joy Roa was struck out by Italy's defense.

The Pinay softbelles ended their World Cup campaign at fourth place with a 2-4 win-lose card.