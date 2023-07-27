Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Kurashiki Ablaze is well aware of the advantage Creamline Cool Smashers have heading to their semifinals and championship matchups.

On Thursday, Kurashiki set up a title duel against the defending champions Creamline after pummeling the PLDT High Speed Hitters in four sets at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

But before Sunday's championship, the two teams will face off on Friday, July 28, to cap the semifinals in the same venue.

Head coach Hideo Suzuki acknowledged the offensive arsenal of the Cool Smashers, who have been undefeated so far in the league – thanks to their MVP trio of Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, and Jema Galanza.

Suzuki will try to lean on their trademark floor defense to counter the impressive offense of the Cool Smashers.

“Alam niya malakas talaga 'yung Creamline, maganda 'yung offense nila. Pero 'yung style nila defense first so isip nila [kapag] hindi malaglag ang ball, wala silang talo. Concentrate sila sa defense,” Suzuki said through an interpreter.

Kurashiki is also wary of the legion of followers of Creamline that are always present in the team’s games. Suzuki said they are hoping to at least get some cheers too during their semis matchup.

“Habang play nila, marami talagang fans nila. So feeling nila, enjoy 'yung play kaya tomorrow kahit away sila pero sana maraming cheers sa kanila,” he said in Japanese.

Meanwhile, Tamaru, the top scorer of Ablaze, will also try to get enough rest and concentration to be ready against the Cool Smashers.

Tamaru has been impressing Filipino fans with her scoring prowess in the entire round-robin playoffs, including a 30-point output against PLDT.

“Creamline also wala pa silang talo so tomorrow, basta keep concentration then medyo pagod din siya ng katawan so mamaya pahinga muna,” she said through an interpreter.