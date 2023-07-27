PVL: Kurashiki pummels PLDT to clinch last finals berth

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) Japanese squad Kurashiki Ablaze arranged a finals matchup against the Creamline Cool Smashers after booking the last championship berth in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference Thursday.

Kurashiki bucked a second-set hiccup to annihilate the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, and keep their record unblemished at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Asaka Tamaru continued her scoring rampage with scintillating 30 points on 28 attacks and two blocks, while Saki Tanabe contributed 15 points – all thanks to setter Kyoka Ohshima’s game orchestration, dishing out 19 excellent sets to gain Best Player of the Game nod.

“Gusto niyang magsabi ng salamat, magandang venue, magandang fans. Then, 'yung PLDT, malakas din talaga 'yung PLDT kaya iniisip niya minsan baka matalo pero maganda daw na nanalo sila. Tapos 'yung tomorrow, 'yung Creamline, just do their best daw,” head coach Hideo Suzuki said through an interpreter.

So far, the Ablaze and the Cool Smashers shared the top spot in the round-robin semifinals with a clean 4-0 record – enough to set up a title duel despite having one more game left in their schedule before the finals.

The High Speed Hitters, on the other hand, ended their title bid chances with the loss as they slid to a 2-3 record.

After PLDT tied the match at 1-1, Ablaze flexed muscles in the third as they pulled away from a slim 10-8 lead to a 16-8 gap, capped by a well-placed tap of Saki.

Mihaya Hata of Japan hammered a quick hit to establish the lead for good, 22-13, en route to winning the third frame.

In the fourth, Kurashiki stepped on the gas pedal, erecting a 17-9 separation with Akane Hiraoka and Tamaru leading the charge of Japan’s fiery onslaught.

But PLDT put huge pressure in the succeeding plays as they bombed Ablaze with a 7-1 run, sparked by a back-to-back kill from Mich Morente to trail by just two points, 18-20.

The High Speed Hitters drew nearer in the latter part of the set as Japan committed two wide spikes, 22-23, but Saki unleashed a cut shot to reach match point, 24-22.

Mean Mendrez went for a crosscourt shot to momentarily suspend the impending win of Japan until Akane closed the game with a down-the-line spike.

Royse Tubino steered PLDT with 23 points, while Fiola Ceballos added 15 points. The High Speed Hitters will still await the results of F2 Logistics and Cignal HD Spikers’ games to see if they will be advancing to the battle for bronze on Sunday.