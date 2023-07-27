Organizers of the Copa Paulino Alcantara have decided to postpone their game on Sunday to give way for the Philippine national women's team's match against Norway in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"In solidarity with the Women's National Team, there shall be no Copa Paulino Alcantara Matches on 30 . Match schedule announcement to follow," they said in an announcement on Thursday.

"Laban Filipinas!"

The Filipinas is expected to go all out when they take on European powerhouse Norway in their final Group A game in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand.

They gave themselves just a few hours to celebrate their milestone victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, when they defeated the co-hosts, 1-0, for their first-ever World Cup win.