Bagunas, Espejo to banner PH in SEA V League Leg 2

Volleyball federation president Ramon 'Tats' Suzara (seated, center), with Seda Nuvali general manager Armand Angeles and secretary-general Donaldo Caringal pose with the team coaches and captains of Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia during the tournament press conference Thursday at the Seda Nuvali.

MANILA – National team veterans Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo will be suiting up for the Philippine men’s volleyball team anew to lead the country in the second leg of the Southeast Asia (SEA) Volleyball League.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced the addition of the two star players to the national team, which is set to bounce back in the next leg of the competition at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Bagunas and Espejo, who will be reuniting since the Hanoi SEA Games, are expected to form a lethal troika with rising star Steven Rotter, who earned Best Opposite Spiker honors in the first leg held in Jakarta last week.

“They’re experienced players. They’re smart. They can share their experiences with others,” said national men’s team head coach Sergio Veloso as his wards brace for their SEA neighbors anew. “We can make a stronger job. I feel we can play better now.”

The Philippines takes on Thailand at 7 p.m. for the main event on Friday after the opener between Vietnam and Indonesia at 4 p.m. Up next for the hosts are Indonesia and Vietnam on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Philippines is also putting a premium on another international tournament after successfully hosting the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Men’s Week 3 earlier this month at the Mall of Asia Arena for the second straight year.

“Men’s volleyball is getting popular and we’re very happy to have our close neighbors with us here. We hope to expand next year with more countries,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara in the event presser Thursday.

“This tournament is very important for Southeast Asia as we, the Philippines along with Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia are bidding to host the 2025 Volleyball Women’s World Championship,” he added.

The Filipino spikers went winless in three games in Jakarta during the first leg.

Indonesia, led by MVP Fahry Septian Putratama, completed an unbeaten run to become the first leg champion as Thailand and Vietnam completed the podium finishers.

This time at home, the Philippines spikes for a breakthrough.

“It’s a competition so our target is victory,” added Veloso.

The SEA V League women's division will be held on August 4 to 6 in Vihn Phuc, Vietnam, and from August 11 to 13 in Chiangmai, Thailand.

