Azkals grouped with Vietnam, Iraq in FIFA qualifiers

Action between the Philippine Azkals and Chinese Taipei in their FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on June 19, 2023. RM Chua, PFF.

The Philippine national men's football team will meet familiar faces when they compete in the qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Azkals have been clustered with Iraq, Vietnam, and either Indonesia or Brunei in Group F.

The draw took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Iraq, listed as No. 70 in the world, is the highest-ranked team in Group F. Vietnam, which beat the Azkals in a friendly, is ranked 95th.

The Azkals are currently 135th in the men's world rankings.

Indonesia and Brunei will still have to face off in the first qualifying round this October for the right to join Group F.