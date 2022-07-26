Visitors flock to the second day of CONQuest Festival, a weekend-long experience of gaming, technology, anime and pop culture, in Pasay City on July 24, 2022. The festival featured various college esports matches, distinguished creators, cosplay, displays, and booths. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Future esports talents are urged to review their contracts properly before getting into an agreement with organizations and talent agencies.

In the "AcadArena Alliance Stage" held during CONQuest Festival 2022 at SMX Convention Center on Sunday, the panelists urged those seeking a career in esports to read the fine print before getting that pen out and signing a deal.

"Kahit pagkain ’yan you have to ask ano’ng pagkain, ilang meals, ano’ng oras. Kasi at the end of the day, we specifically, pagod tayo lahat and then you’re like, ‘Wala po ba tayong pagkain?’ Tinanong mo talent manager mo... [sasagot] na ‘Wala ’yan sa kontrata mo eh. Sino ka para humingi?’ Again, not everyone has pa-konswelo," veteran Mobile Legends: Bang Bang shoutcaster and analyst Dan "Leo" Cubangay said, citing an advice he received from a colleague.

Wild Rift SEA Games gold medalist Gia "Geeya" Llanes, agreed.

"[Dati] Mayroon kasi kaming pinirmahan na contract tas may section na sabi 'provided na yung bootcamp namin'. Tapos bibigyan kami ng 'well living' so dapat pagkabasa namin, 'ano ang well living?' So tinanong namin and sabi sa’min bibigyan kami ng water ... Dapat sabihin," she said.

At one point in her career, she and her teammates had signed a contract in a different organization that left them income for three months, Llanes shared.

In a Facebook post a few weeks back, Bren Esports' Mobile Legends: Bang Bang head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro earlier urged amateur teams to be cautious against predatory contracts.

“Never sign a contract that ties you with an org for 3-5 years,” he advised. Cubangay reiterated this for those starting in the esports industry during the forum.

For the panelists, contracts should show the relationship between the organization and the signing party, adding that people who want to pursue a career in esports should be frank with what they find bothersome in contracts.

"The law, especially when it comes to writing ah, you have to be very specific. And old school yon. Kapag hindi mo tinuro na 'clause A 1.1.2' - ano ang ibig sabihin po nito, puwede po ba nating palitan yan kasi ako comfortable nito' you have to get into that," Cubangay, said.

And when in doubt, seeking legal advice is an option, labor lawyer Isaiah San Miguel added.

Seeking the advice of a free legal assistance lawyer may also be possible. However, San Miguel noted that it could take time for them to act on it, citing the number of people already seeking their assistance.

"They're always swamped with criminal cases, civil cases, it could take a lot of time on their hands. So the practical suggestion would be that if you're going there, ito ang clause na gusto mong malaman. Naka-encircle na siya, tatanungin mo na lang. Kasi if you just give them the contract, it's such a hard job," San Miguel said.

If seeking legal advice doesn't cut the budget, Cubangay urged talents and athletes to consult industry peers.

"Puwede ka naman humingi ng tulong magbasa... And you're fine, technically speaking. You're not breaching anything because you're asking help to understand. Not everyone speaks legalese," Cubangay said.

When things aren't clear, the panelists said to consult with the organization you're signing with.

"When things aren't clear, ask them again. Ask a lawyer or a friend who might know more and then you can negotiate and ask. So if something doesn't sit right, do something about it. Wag lang 'eh might be okay," Cubangay said.

"Red flag na kapag tinanong mo [about a questionable clause tapos] sasabihan ka na 'ay okay lang yan'," San Miguel added.