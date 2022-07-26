UP Maroons aim for 3rd win vs UE Warriors in FilOil

The University of the Philippines (UP) will shoot for win No. 3 against University of the East (UE) on Wednesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Carl Tamayo has been relentless in the Fighting Maroons' campaign in the preseason tourney, averaging 19 points and 12.5 rebounds as UP gained an early lead in Group A with a 2-0 record.

"Kailangan ako ng team namin, so ibibigay ko lang 'yung best ko every time may chance ako na maglaro, "said Tamayo, who has seized the baton for UP which is still missing Zavier Lucero and Malick Diouf.

Guards JD Cagulangan, Harold Alarcon, and Gerry Abadiano have proven themselves for the Goldwin Monteverde-coached crew and it won't be a shock to see them among the contributors in the 5 p.m. main event.

Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-0) also has the same plans in mind when it battles University of Perpetual Help (0-1) in the 9 a.m. game, with coach Oliver Bunyi looking to build on the solid plays of Adam Doria, JP Maguliano, and Nat Cosejo.

Meanwhile, the L-Jay Gonzales-led Far Eastern University side is determined to snap a two-game losing skid when it takes on the debuting San Sebastian College at 11 a.m. in Group B action.

National University, which will take on Arellano University (0-1) at 1 p.m., and defending NCAA champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran, which battles Jose Rizal University at 3 p.m., are both making their debuts in another loaded quintuple-header.