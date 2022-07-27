OCCCI-Ormoc beat Bukidnon, 89-87, in the Pilipinas Super League U21 Visayas leg Saturday night. Handout

Jim Brent Taala played one of the biggest games of his young basketball career.

One of the league’s promising newcomers – who played for the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters in the recent VisMin Super Cup where he joined the men's team – he toughened up and got ready for the Pilipinas Super League U21 Visayas leg, delivering 20 points, including the game-winning triple over the Bukidnon Cowboys, 89-87, late Saturday night at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Taala's corner triple from the left flank served as the winning basket as the junior Sheer Masters cracked the win column of this tournament.

One of the youngest players seeing action in the men's division for OCCCI-Ormoc in VisMin Cup, Taala has now taken over a new role for the juniors team this time.

He hit 7-of-13 shots from the field, including the game-winner to give OCCCI-Ormoc its first win in the tournament and atoned for the team's losing debut game last week.

Taala was backed up by mainstay Kobe Palencia, the best homegrown player in the VisMin Cup, as he contributed 18 points, on top of seven assists and five boards.

Ray Charles Libatog finished with a double-double performance of 17 points and 15 rebounds and a +22 in efficiency rating.

He led OCCCI's solid inside game, allowing the Sheer Masters to score 40 points inside the shaded lane, 16 more than Bukidnon.

It was a well-fought game for the Sheer Masters, who battled back from a 46-32 deficit before the end of the first half before they outscored their rivals, 21-14 in the third period for an exciting windup.