Meralco assistant coach Luigi Trillo says he owes his coaching knowledge partly to Tim Cone, but that doesn’t distract from the Bolts’ goal — eliminate Ginebra from the Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

As head coach in the PBA, Luigi Trillo handled Alaska for three years and won a league championship in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

But as an assistant coach, he spent two decades serving with both Tim Cone, now the head coach of the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, and Norman Black, his current mentor at Meralco.

“I’ve been with Coach Tim for 12 years at Alaska. With Coach Norman, I’ve been with him for 8 years. They’re both great guys. They’ve influenced me a lot. Obviously he (Coach Tim) has been a great influence in my coaching career and obviously when you come out and play somebody like that, you feel good,” said Trillo.

At the start of the best-of-three quarterfinals series between old rivals, Ginebra and Meralco, Trillo got that renewed opportunity of coaching against his former mentor.

Trillo has been pinch-hitting for Black, who is currently in the United States attending to some family matters.

In Game 1, Trillo prepared the Bolts well on their way to beating the Gin Kings, 93-82, to move a win away of advancing to the semifinals.

Now within striking distance of closing out the team which defeated them four times in as many championship meetings, Trillo is not discounting a big fight back from Cone and his troops.

More than winning the series against Cone and the Gin Kings, Trillo wants to do this as well for Black, who is still grieving over the death of his mom in the US, and make the entire Bolts organization proud.

“But you know what, he’s been there. He has done that. How many — 24 championships? So we knew that. I’m thankful, I’m grateful, but at the same time, I’m also doing this for Coach Norman. He’s been a lot to us,” said Trillo.

“It’s funny, those two guys, I’ve been with them 20 years. I’ve been head coach three years and I’ve been an assistant 20 years to both of them and you’re gonna see how far can we go with this. If Coach Norman, hopefully, can join us soon, but for now, we’re trying to do this for him, too, and obviously, the whole Meralco organization.”