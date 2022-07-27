(UPDATED) San Miguel Beer went all out against an injury-hit Blackwater for an easy 123-93 win and march to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez churned out 18 points each, while Jericho Cruz fired 12 in the first two quarters before finishing with 17 markers.

The Beermen held a twice-to-beat edge against the Bossing, which meant that all they needed is one win to advance to the next round.

San Miguel will battle the winner between Meralco and Ginebra.

"At the start of the tourney, our target was the Top 2. Next, in the quarters, we don't want a second game because we want time to prepare for the semis," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

He credited his deputies for handling the team well while he was away due to health protocols.

"The assistant coaches kept the players in shape and you saw them playing like a well-oiled machine," he said.

The Bossing, which are reeling from a gamut of injuries, fell to their sixth straight defeat.

The scores:

San Miguel 123 - Lassiter 18, Perez 18, Cruz 17, Tautuaa 12, Manuel 12, Enciso 11, Fajardo 11, Herndon 9, Brondial 6, Pessumal 5, Zamar 4, Ross 0, Canete 0, Faundo 0.

Blackwater 93 - Ular 15, Amer 13, Ebona 12, Sena 11, Ayonayon 11, Suerte 8, Go 8, Casio 5, McCarthy 5, Publico 5, Dyke 2, Escoto 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 32-13, 63-39, 94-63, 123-93

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.