PBA D-League: UST gives AMA 71-point thrashing

Builders Warehouse-University of Sto. Tomas was merciless against AMA Online, giving the latter a 150-79 mauling for a breakthrough win in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

Sherwin Concepcion fired three treys to finish with another spectacular outing of 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Nic Cabanero added 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for an all around effort for the Growling Tigers.

"Napakasarap," sighed interim coach Albert Alocillo. "Credit ito lahat sa mga bata because they worked so hard at unti-unti, nakakapag-adjust na sila."

The 71-point win for Builders Warehouse-UST is the second-highest winning margin in PBA D-League history.

UST now sports a record of 1-4, while AMA bowed out of playoffs contention with 0-6.

Meanwhile, Kevin Quiambao's heroics lifted ECOOIL-La Salle to a 72-69 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

Kevin Quiambao took over by draining the go-ahead jumper with 9.3 seconds left and splitting his freebies to finish with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Joaqui Manuel added 11 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, and 2 steals. With the win, Green Archers stepped closer to the playoffs with a 4-2 card.