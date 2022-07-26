Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots playmaker Jio Jalalon has shed controversies to become a strong candidate for Best Player of the Conference. PBA Media Bureau

A year ago, Jio Jalalon was hugging the sports headlines, not because of citations or any other major individual achievements.

His off-court activities that led to controversies had somehow distracted his play, threatening his young PBA career.

But there’s a bigger reason for Jalalon’s transformation to becoming one of the steadiest guards playing in the ongoing Philippine Cup.

“Si God nag-change sa akin. Si God ’yung nagbigay ng lakas sa akin kung paano ako bumalik sa dati when I was a rookie. All because of God,” Jalalon told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

The Magnolia Timplados Hotshots guard is among the strong candidates for Best Player of the Conference after averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

His rejuvenated performance was brought about by faith, keeping him more focused and dedicating a big part of his success to God.

“I’m honored. Ito ’yung dream ko na masali sa ganyan. Honor to God. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Coach Chito (Victolero) and Coach Johnny (Abarrientos) sa tiwala nila sa akin,” he added.

With Jalalon back in his element, the Hotshots made full use of their speed advantage against the NLEX Road Warriors as Magnolia has moved within striking distance of returning to the Final Four.

But Jalalon believes the task isn’t done yet.

“The job is not done. Lagi naming niri-remind ’yung isa’t-isa. Hindi pa tapos ’yung trabaho namin. We have one game to focus on Friday. Kapag nakuha namin ’yung mga details sa game na gusto ni Coach Chito, may chance talaga kami,” said Jalalon.