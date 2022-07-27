Photo from Hidilyn Diaz's Instagram account

It was an unusual first morning as husband and wife for Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo.

This as the newly-wed couple had to evacuate their room at the Baguio Country Club as the strong quake in Abra was felt in the City of Pines on Wednesday morning.

As seen in the video released by Diaz’s manager Noel Ferrer, the Olympic champion went outdoors with her robe on while Naranjo had to run without his socks and shoes just to find a safer space.

In another clip, Diaz said she thought it was her husband moving in the bed.

“Akala ko si Julius gumagalaw pero nung matagal-tagal na kailangan ko nang magdasal,” she said.

Naranjo also shared a funny recollection of what happened in their room, revealing that his wife, because of panic, started the prayer in the middle.

The weightlifting coach, however, said people in his hometown Guam are used to earthquakes.

Diaz and Naranjo tied the knot on Tuesday, exactly a year after the athlete ended the Olympic gold medal drought of the Philippines.

The couple married at the Philippine Military Academy which was witnessed by high-profile names in business, politics, sports, and entertainment.

On Wednesday morning, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in the capital region, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 8:43 a.m., 2 kilometers southeast of Lagangilang town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 25 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.