Alexandre "AK" Laverez in SEA Games Tekken 7 esports event in San Juan City on December 10, 2019. AK, who is currently preparing for the REV Major Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Alexandre "AK" Laverez is making his presence felt at the Land of Dawn as he leads De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Astra through a monstrous lower bracket playoff run in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

The Southeast Asian Games 2019 Tekken silver medalist displayed versatility on the ML:BB court in the mid lane and jungler roles, as CSB booked a lower bracket finals appearance.

After being sent down to the lower bracket by Mapua University, CSB downed Arellano University, Colegio San Juan de Letran, and set up a revenge win against Mapua.

AK's Valentina steered CSB towards a win against Arellano in a tight 20-minute matchup, raking a 5/2/16 kill-death-assist tally.

After assuming the support role against Arellano, Laverez showed his guns as a jungler with his Karina to eliminate Letran from the competition.

Leonardo “Lee” Sison headlined CSB's sweet revenge against Mapua through his Wanwan.

In other CCE action, frontrunners Lyceum of the Philippines University will duke it out against San Sebastian College - Recoletos for the first grand finals slot.

The lower bracket, upper bracket, and the grand finals will be held on July 28 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.