Members of the Ateneo Blue Eagles team, fans and the Ateneo community took to social media to express support for coach Tab Baldwin Wednesday night.

Team members posted Ateneo's battle cry BEBOB (Blue Eagles, Band of Brothers) together with a line from "This day is called the feast of Crispian."

The line which came from William Shakespeare's Henry V says: “We few, We happy few, We Band Of Brothers. For He today that sheds his blood for me shall be my brother."

Among those who participated were Tyler Tio, Mike Nieto, Gian Mamuyac, Isaac Go and SJ Belangel.

Other Eagles who showed support were Matthew Daves, Dave Ildefonso, Jolo Mendoza, Adrian Wong, Kyle Ong, JC Fetalvero, Bryan Andrade and Jacob Lao.

Fans, also expressed support for Baldwin, by sharing the same spiel.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio recently pointed at Baldwin for the poor outing of Gilas Pilipinas in recent competitions.

"Honestly, the predicament that we are in today is because of Tab," Panlilio said in an interview on SEAG Live. "He started losing players, (Baldwin) didn’t want to coach the February window."