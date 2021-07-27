VisMin Cup: Roxas secures quarterfinals bonus with rout of Kapatagan

Roxas and Kapatagan in action in the VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Petra Cement-Roxas took down Kapatagan, 93-65, to collect its fifth win in a row in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Vanguards overtook the 5-3 Pagadian for third with a 5-2 win-loss record. They will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage come the quarterfinals.

Already ahead by 11, Roxas closed the third period on a 12-4 rally, capped by Leo Najorda's free throw, to build a commanding 19-point lead heading into the fourth frame, 73-54.

Raj Elmejrab's layup concluded a 12-0 blast by the Vanguards to put them ahead by 29, 89-60, late in the fourth.

JK Casiño played his best offensive game for Roxas with 19 points, 16 in the first half, to go with five assists and four rebounds.

Jhong Bondoc fired 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 20 minutes, while Francis Camacho nailed 15 points.

Ryan Costelo was the lone bright spot for the Buffalo Braves with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

Renz Palma went scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12 points on 14 shots as Kapatagan slipped to the bottom of the standings at 2-6.

The Vanguards will play the continuation of their game against Basilan Wednesday, 4 p.m. The match was stopped due to unplayable court at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter with Roxas ahead, 40-39.

The scores:

Roxas 93 - Casino 19, Bondoc 16, Camacho 15, Castro 9, Najorda 9, Elmejrab 6, Deles 6, Reyes 4, Templo 3, Velasco 2, Rifarial 2, Pasia 2, Sta. Ana 0, Intic 0.

Kapatagan 65 - Costelo 15, Palma 12, Inigo 9, Doroteo 7, Monte 7, Astrero 4, Mandreza 4, Ng Sang 2, Alanes 2, Teodoro 2, Acain 1, Siarot 0.

Quarter scores: 33-23, 55-44, 73-54, 93-65.