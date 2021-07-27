VisMin Cup: Basilan hands Clarin its first defeat

Philip Manalang of Jumbo Plastic-Basilan puts up a shot against Clarin. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- In the battle of undefeated squads, Jumbo Plastic-Basilan is the last one standing.

The dominant Peace Riders spoiled Clarin's hopes of sweeping the elimination round, 86-68, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Basilan opened the second half on an 18-7 surge to turn a seven-point lead to a commanding 18-point advantage, 57-39, with 4:28 left in the third period.

But Clarin answered with 16-5 counter-run, capped by three straight triples by John Wilson, to chop its deficit to just seven, 55-62.

However, the Peace Riders started the fourth frame on fire from deep, going on an 11-3 blitz, topped by three-pointers from Hesed Gabo, Philip Manalang, and Jonathan Uyloan, to restore a 17-point margin, 75-58, with 4:45 left in the game.

Basilan held on to the lead on its way to an immaculate 7-0 win-loss slate.

"The boys stepped up. Talagang lahat nag-contribute offensively and defensively. Lahat ng minutes nila, vital and lahat nakapag-contribute," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The Peace Riders aim for the elimination sweep and a straight ticket to the finals when they face Roxas Wednesday, 4 p.m. The match will be the resumption of the cancelled game last July 13 at the 9:15 mark of the third period with the Vanguards up, 40-39.

"Magiging walang kwenta lahat ng panalo namin if hindi namin makukuha 'yung panalo bukas. We're gonna go all out tomorrow," assured Cabiltes.

Jay Collado led Basilan's offensive charge with 15 points and five rebounds, while Gabo had a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists.

Jong Baloria chimed in 14 points while Uyloan tallied 12 for the Peace Riders, who dominated the bench points, 40-17.

Wilson paced the Sto. Niño with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Carlo Lastimosa also added 16 points, but took 15 shots, while also having four assists and four steals.

Clarin ended the eliminations at 7-1, good for the second seed.

The scores:

Basilan 86 - Collado 15, Baloria 14, Uyloan 12, Gabo 12, Manalang 8, Mabulac 7, Bringas 4, Bitoon 4, Juico 4, Taganas 2, Hallare 2, Siruma 2.

Clarin 68 - Lastimosa 16, Wilson 16, Eriobu 10, Raymundo 6, Marcelino 5, Hayes 4, De Mesa 4, Baetiong 4, Pagente 3, Mangahas 0, Berdan 0, Santos 0, Jalem 0.

Quarter scores: 24-14, 39-32, 64-55, 86-68.