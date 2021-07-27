Tennis: Djokovic remains runaway ATP number one ranking

PARIS, France -- Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 331 weeks as world number one when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday.
The Serbian ace is currently in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and the Olympics in the same season, a feat achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988.
Earlier Monday Djokovic eased into the third round of the Olympic tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.
He is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at number two.
ATP rankings as of July 26
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12113 pts
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10370
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8270
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8030
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7340
6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7340
7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6005
8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5488
9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4215
10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3625
11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 3260
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3163
13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3060
14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3045
15. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2738
16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2720
17. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2603 (+1)
18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2565 (-1)
19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2520
20. David Goffin (BEL) 2500
© Agence France-Presse