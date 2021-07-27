Tennis: Djokovic remains runaway ATP number one ranking

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his second round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. Mike Segar, Reuters.

PARIS, France -- Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 331 weeks as world number one when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The Serbian ace is currently in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and the Olympics in the same season, a feat achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988.

Earlier Monday Djokovic eased into the third round of the Olympic tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

He is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at number two.

ATP rankings as of July 26

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12113 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10370

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8270

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8030

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7340

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7340

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6005

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5488

9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4215

10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3625

11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 3260

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3163

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3060

14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3045

15. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2738

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2720

17. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2603 (+1)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2565 (-1)

19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2520

20. David Goffin (BEL) 2500

© Agence France-Presse