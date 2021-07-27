PVL: Petro Gazz keeps PLDT winless

PetroGazz got a superb game from Ria Meneses in their four-set win over PLDT. PVL Media Bureau.

(UPDATED) Petro Gazz recovered from a letdown in the second set to outlast PLDT Home Fibr, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Tuesday night at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Ria Meneses shone both on offense and defense as the Angels rose to 3-1, earning a share of second place along with Chery Tiggo. The towering middle blocker finished with 16 points on 12 attacks and four blocks to earn Player of the Game honors.

The Angels raced off to a great start, winning the opening set in comfortable fashion as they limited PLDT to just five kills. The Fibr Hitters did not help their cause as they committed nine unforced errors in the frame.

But PLDT turned things around in Set 2, getting a good outing from Chin Basas off the bench to shore up their offense. Back-to-back errors by Myla Pablo gave the Fibr Hitters the lead for good, 19-17, and a hitting error by Meneses wrapped up the frame in PLDT's favor.

The Angels regained their groove in Set 3, however, with Pablo and Meneses coming alive on offense to overwhelm PLDT. They carried that momentum in the fourth set, where they pulled away midway through behind hits from Remy Palma and Grethcel Soltones.

"Credit talaga sa PLDT," said Petro Gazz coach Arnold Laniog after the match. "All the way, parang nothing to lose kung lumaban talaga."

"Sa part namin, talagang nagkukulang lang din 'yung mga players ko. Minsan nakakaligtaan gampanan 'yung roles nila," he admitted. "Respeto rin talaga. Buti na-control namin hanggang dulo."

Pablo finished with 24 points on 21 kills and three blocks, while Soltones and Ces Molina each had 10 markers. The Angels, as a team, had a 59-40 advantage on attacks against PLDT.

Isa Molde (12) and Basas (10) led the Fibr Hitters in scoring. However, PLDT dropped to 0-5 in the conference.