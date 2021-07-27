Home  >  Sports

PVL: Choco Mucho earns share of lead after sweeping Cignal HD

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 05:06 PM | Updated as of Jul 27 2021 06:04 PM

Choco Mucho improved to 4-0 in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau. 

MANILA, Philippines -- Choco Mucho earned a share of the lead in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after a straight sets victory over Cignal HD, Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Flying Titans seized the momentum after winning the first set in extended fashion, en route to a 26-24, 25-12, 25-17 victory.

Choco Mucho now has a 4-0 win-loss record, tied with idle Creamline at the top of the league standings. The HD Spikers absorbed a third straight defeat to drop to 1-4.

Kat Tolentino earned Player of the Game honors after scoring 16 points on 14 kills, one block, and one ace.
 

