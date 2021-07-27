Olympics: Weightlifter Elreen Ando misses cut despite strong showing

Elreen Ann Ando of the Philippines in action. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

Filipina Elreen Ando fell short in her attempt to duplicate the golden feat of fellow weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz after failing to make the cut in the women's weightlifting competitions on Tuesday night.

Ando fought hard in the clean and jerk portion of the women's 64 kilogram category by hoisting 122kg, following up her 100kg lift in the snatch. She tallied a total of 222kg, but it was only good for seventh place.

The 22-year-old lifted a total of 218kg for a silver finish in the

Asian Weightlifting Championships last April.

Ando momentarily held the lead when she hoisted 118kg in her first attempt in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 218kg. But Giorgia Bordignon of Italy and Nuray Levent of Turkey later took over with 225kg and 220kg, respectively.

The Filipina succeeded lifting 122kg in her final attempt, but slipped out of the top three after three more competitors barged in to secure the top four spots.

Canada's Maude Charron won the gold (233kgs), followed by Bordignon (232kg) and Chinese Taipei's Wen-Huei Chen (230kg.)

Diaz on Monday ended the Philippines' long wait for an Olympic gold medal on Tuesday night when she lifted a combined 224kg -- an Olympic record -- in the women's 55kg division.

