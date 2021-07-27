Olympics: Remedy Rule moves to semis; Luke Gebbie misses next round but resets PH record

Photo from Remedy Rule's Instagram account

Pinay swimmer Remedy Rule has qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 200-meter butterfly but her counterpart Luke Gebbie fell to 36th place in the men’s 100-meter freestyle despite resetting the Philippine record.

Rule, who saw action at the Tokyo Olympics for the second time, secured the 15th place of 17 swimmers in her event after placing sixth in her heat with a time of 2:12.23. The top 16 swimmers will advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Filipino-Australian tanker Luke Gebbie finally dipped into the Olympic waters as he managed to place fifth in Heat 5 of the freestyle event, clocking in at 49.64 seconds.

Gebbie broke the national record of 49.94 seconds, which he also set in 2019 at the World Championships in South Korea.

However, this was not enough to propel him to the semifinals, ranking in the middle of the 71 competitors and ahead of Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who registered 49.84 seconds.

Gebbie will return to action for the men’s 50-meter freestyle.

Earlier in the Games, Rule finished 25th in the women’s 100-meter butterfly event, which means she missed the semifinals of her first event in Tokyo.

Rule, who qualified in these Games via universality rule, ranked second in Heat 2, clocking in at 59.68 seconds, but it was not enough to advance in the competition with a cutoff of 16 swimmers.

