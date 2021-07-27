Olympics: Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe exits after loss in round-of-32

Cristina Cabana Perez of Spain in action against Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines. Annegret Hilse, Reuters

Filipina judoka Kiyomi Watanabe made a quick exit from the Tokyo Olympics after bowing to Spain's Cristina Cabana Perez in the round-of-32 of the women's -63kg division on Tuesday morning.

In a match that lasted just 38 seconds, Cabana Perez pounced on Watanabe after a takedown attempt by the Fil-Japanese athlete, quickly transitioning into an arm bar.

Cabana Perez won via ippon, ousting Watanabe from the competition. Only the losers from the quarterfinals onwards will advance to the repechage rounds.

It was the first Olympics stint for the 24-year-old Watanabe, who qualified via continental rankings.

Before competing in the Tokyo Games, she had dominated at the Southeast Asian level and won a silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

