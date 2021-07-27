Olympics: Folayang says Hidilyn's success a tale of perseverance, faith

Young Diaz asked for extra food from teammates, says MMA champion

For former MMA world champion Eduard Folayang, Hidilyn Diaz's Olympic success is proof that faith and perseverance go a long, long way.

Folayang, who has been friends with Diaz since his national wushu team days, is ecstatic over Diaz's gold medal win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday.



He recalled being with Diaz and the rest of the national team during their overseas training in China.

"Back in 2007 in China when Filipino athletes were training for the Olympics, a young girl knocking on her comrades room for extra food and very eager to listen from Eduard's silly sharing on stories of faith... (She's) a young girl full of potential," Folayangb said in his Facebook post.

Folayang said it is hard to believe this is the same Diaz who is now the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist.

"For those years lifting for her dreams and for the country, the greatest Coach now bestowed upon her the highest esteem for the country in the world of sports and Olympics," he said.

"A humble story of perseverance and enduring faith... not only what the Philippine athletes can emulate but what the nation can always be proud of."

Folayang said he hopes Diaz will continue to become a good role model for today's Pinoy youth.

He also hopes the remaining Filipino Olympians will be able to duplicate Diaz's golden feat.

"We hope your torch of victory will continue to be passed on to every Filipino athlete this Tokyo Olympics," he said.

