WNBA: Quigley clutch as Sky down Aces; Lynx, Dream also win

Allie Quigley shook off a rough shooting night to knock down the go-ahead three-pointer with 14.7 seconds left, giving the Chicago Sky an 88-86 triumph over the Las Vegas Aces in their first game of the WNBA season, Sunday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Aces appeared headed for victory after taking an 86-77 advantage with four and a half minutes left, but it was all Chicago from there.

The Sky scored the last 11 points of the game, with Quigley capping the come-from-behind win. She finished with 10 points, making just four of her 12 attempts from the field.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 18 points.

A'ja Wilson had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds for Las Vegas, which is missing All-Star forward Liz Cambage due to a medical exemption. Angel McCoughtry scored a game-high 25 points in her first game for the Aces.

In another game, the Minnesota Lynx took down last season's losing finalist, the Connecticut Sun, 77-69.

Sylvia Fowles put up a 17-point, 18-rebound double-double, and reigning Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Minnesota's defense held the Sun to a paltry 10.5% shooting from beyond the arc, with DeWanna Bonner missing all six of her three-point attempts. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Rookie guard Chennedy Carter had a strong debut in helping the Atlanta Dream knock off the Dallas Wings, 105-95.

Carter, the fourth overall pick in the WNBA Draft out of Texas A&M, had 18 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Monique Billings exploded for 30 points and 11 boards in the victory.

The Dream shot a blistering 54.8% from the field, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray each had 19 points for Dallas.

