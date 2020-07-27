WATCH: Roberson's clutch treys complete Thunder's comeback against 76ers

Andre Roberson nailed two three-pointers in the final minute to cap the Oklahoma City Thunder's 102-97 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia 76ers in a scrimmage at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Roberson drilled a corner triple with 50 seconds left to put the Thunder ahead for good, 98-97, then iced the win with another three-pointer with just 12 seconds to go. He finished with six points and six rebounds.

His clutch three-pointers completed the Thunder's rally from a 24-point deficit in the third quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Veteran point guard Chris Paul played just 20 minutes, finishing with five points.

Ben Simmons came one assist short of a triple-double for the Sixers, with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Joel Embiid sat out the game with a calf issue.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).