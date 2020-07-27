'Wait is over' for PBA, PFF as order signed for practices to resume

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) After nearly five months, professional basketball and football teams can now resume training -- provided that strict health and safety protocols are followed.

This, after the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the Department of Health, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) was signed on Monday.

Sports that are regulated by GAB, such as professional basketball, football, boxing, mixed martial arts, and muay Thai, can officially begin training again.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) had already approved the protocols submitted by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on July 3, but the organizations needed the JAO before giving their teams the green light.

"Finally, the wait is over. The JAO has been signed," GAB chairman Abraham Mitra said in a statement.

The administrative order will provide guidance for the conduct of exercise, sports, and other physical activities, as well as pay-for-play physical sports activities in the time of COVID-19.

It enumerates the allowable professional sports activities per risk severity level. For example, in high risk areas that are under enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine, only non-contact sports or individual exercises are allowed.

In moderate risk areas -- those under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine -- championship and non-championship combat sports fights, such as boxing, MMA, and muay Thai scheduled abroad and involving a GAB-licensed athlete may be permitted.

In football and basketball, a maximum of five players are allowed to resume training in areas under GCQ. Ten players are allowed to resume physical conditioning activities in areas under MGCQ.

Boxing training is now allowed in moderate areas, provided that the fighters shall have no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 14 days.

In low risk areas -- those under MGCQ without modifiers -- practice and actual games may be permitted, as long as the provisions of the administrative order are complied.

"(PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez, Health Secretary (Francisco) Duque and I have already signed the Joint Administrative Order," Mitra said.

"We are so happy and excited that finally, after more than four months, our professional football and basketball players can now shake off some pounds they may have acquired during the quarantine," he added.

"We expect them to practice maybe for a month or two to be match fit, and hopefully when quarantine levels go down, they may be allowed to eventually play."

The JAO is "effective immediately," according to Mitra.

The order also contains a penalty clause, meaning fines and legal actions may be imposed for any willful violations of its provisions.

In an appearance on "The Chasedown" on Saturday, Mitra said the GAB's medical division may make random visits to team practices to ensure that the protocols are being followed.

"We will go there at any time to make sure," he said.

