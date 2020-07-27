PBA: Blackwater faces 'stern warning' from GAB for violation of protocols

Players of the Blackwater Elite during the PBA Media Day last March. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- A "stern warning" is the minimum penalty that the Blackwater Elite may receive from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), after the team violated quarantine protocols with their early return to practice.

GAB chairman Abraham Mitra said on "The Chasedown" last Saturday that they have yet to make a definite decision on the official sanction, but they will not go over what the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has already meted out against the franchise.

"Hindi pa ako makasalita kung ano ang meron at magkano, but I'm telling you, from a minimum of a stern warning all the way up to P100,000," Mitra said.

"We can't fine them at 200 (thousand pesos) din, because we don't want to go over what PBA has fined them. We don't want to be accused of over-regulation eh, 'di ba," he added.

The PBA on July 16 announced that it will fine Blackwater P100,000 and mandated that all players and staff undergo COVID-19 testing. The team was found to have made an early return to training, which team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed during an online interview.

Sy has since met with Mitra to air his side of the issue and apologize for breaking the rules.

"Pinaliwanagan ko siya eh. Sabi ko sir, shootaround is already a violation," Mitra said. "In-explain din niya na nagkamali siya, and noong una kasi parang hindi niya nakikita 'yung violation niya."

"Sabi niya nag-shootaround lang 'yung dalawang bata ko. Hindi naman sila nag-scrimmage, dadalawa rin lang naman sila. Wala kaming na-violate sa social distancing," he added.

But Mitra pointed out to Sy that under the omnibus guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), such activities are still banned in areas under the general community quarantine -- which includes Metro Manila.

"'Yung IATF guidelines, na-violate po ninyo 'yun. Naintindihan naman niya," he said.

Mitra said that GAB has already accepted Sy's apology, but he also warned the team owner that they cannot intervene on their behalf should the IATF decide to penalize them.

"At the end I said na I'm sorry, we cannot be your lawyer in the IATF. If the IATF decides to go after you, then we cannot do anything about it," he said.

Mitra is hopeful that because of what happened with Blackwater, PBA teams will be more careful in following the guidelines of the IATF, as well as the protocols imposed by the league for their return to practices.

Both the PBA and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) are just waiting for the Joint Administrative Order from GAB, the IATF, and the Department of Health before giving their teams the go-signal to resume training. The document is expected to be released on Monday.

"Because of what happened to Blackwater, everybody now is very careful, even if we all know that they're all eager," said Mitra. "Alam ko, gigil na gigil na sila. Pero definitely, ako latest na lalabas 'yung JAO will be Monday. Sigurado na 'yan."

"Kaya pwede na sila mag-schedule ng (practice on) Thursday, Friday siguro, Wednesday-Thursday-Friday."

