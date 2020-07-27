Is Juan Gomez de Liano the next player to take his talents abroad?

There is nothing official yet, but UP guard Juan Gomez de Liano is mulling offers to play overseas. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Juan Gomez de Liano doesn't want to have any regrets.

Thus, the University of the Philippines (UP) guard is willing to make the jump should he be offered an opportunity to play abroad.

"Personally, it's been a goal of mine to play overseas," Gomez de Liano shared during an appearance with his brothers -- Javi, Jordi, and Joe -- on "The Prospects" podcast over the weekend.

"Especially that, I have a Spanish passport din," he pointed out. "So it would be much easier to play in different clubs. But I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Gomez de Liano was the UAAP Season 80 Rookie of the Year, and helped the Fighting Maroons reach the finals in Season 81, where he also earned Mythical Team honors.

Injuries hampered him in Season 82, and he averaged only 7.14 points, 5.43 rebounds, and 2.57 assists per game for UP.



Despite this, teams from overseas have reportedly expressed an interest in the flashy guard, whose athleticism and shooting stroke made him a key contributor for the Fighting Maroons.

"There are a few (offers), actually, pero nothing official eh," Gomez de Liano said. "So I wouldn't say na parang actual offer talaga siya. Pero nothing official.

Should an official offer arrive, Gomez de Liano is sure to think deeply about taking it and joining the ranks of Thirdy Ravena, Ken Tuffin, and Jack Animam as UAAP stars who have decided to take their talents abroad.

"Siguro pagtanda ko, I don't want to look back and say, 'Noong bata ako, I should have done this,' stuff like that," he explained. "I just don't want that to happen."

"I want to make the most out of everything that I have right now, especially while I'm still young," he added.

Ravena is headed to Japan to play for the San-En NeoPhoenix in the B.League, while Tuffin is already showcasing his talents for the Taranaki Mountain Airs in New Zealand's National Basketball League. Meanwhile, Animam has been tabbed as an import for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan's University Basketball Association.

